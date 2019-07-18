Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao is a full-time Senator in the Philippines and boxing’s only eight-division world champion, he will take on undefeated WBA Welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman on July 20 on Fox Sports Pay-Per-View.

Before the two meet in the ring for their summer showdown, they must weigh-in on Friday in order to fight for the WBA welterweight title. If a fighter doesn’t make the limit of 147-pounds they will be fined, stripped of the title and not allowed to fight for the belt on Saturday night.

For Pacquiao weigh is no issue he always comes in on point. He is a former flyweight who has to eat just to weigh 147-pounds.

Thurman who has weighed as much as 180-pounds walking around will have a more difficult time making weight but he has been professional for the majority of his career and will likely make the limit.







Fight fans will tune into see if the great legend Manny Pacquiao can turn back the clock at 40 and defeated the strong, younger, undefeated champion in Keith Thurman.

The stacked undercard bouts will also weigh in. You have Caleb Plant, Mike Lee, Omar Figueroa, John Molina, Sergey Lipinets, Yordenis Ugas, Luis Nery, and Juan Carlos Payano all fighting on this huge PPV event.

Fight fans can watch the stream live on PBC’s official YouTube feed.

The weigh-ins will air Friday, July 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT.

Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman Weigh-In Live Stream



Video uploaded by Premier Boxing Champions