Oscar De La Hoya allegedly forced his fist inside sexual assault victim

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya can’t seem to shake controversy. The current CEO of Golden Boy Promotions has been hit with a sexual assault and battery suit stemming from an incident in 2017.

The story was reported first by TMZ Sports and detailed an alleged shocking assault that occurred at the Hall of Fame boxers Pasadena estate.

The female victim who is referred to as “Jane Doe” for identity protection purposes, claims she met the boxer in 2016 and filed the suit at the L.A. County Superior Court.

Doe admits to having an ongoing consensual sexual relationship with the boxer, but things took a dark turn when he invited her to his new Pasadena home and she felt things were not right after seeing bottles of alcohol and a bag of what appeared to be cocaine in the kitchen.

After Oscar got intoxicated, he invited her to his bedroom for sex. Doe said Oscar wanted her to try unusual sexual requests but she refused, that is when the intoxicated boxer got upset and physically forced himself on her.

In graphic detail, Doe said the boxer held her down with one arm and forced his fist inside her vagina after repeatedly telling him “No” and to “Stop”.

Doe claims she yelled at Oscar and was in serious pain from the assault and instead of showing remorse the boxer laughed at her and offered her alcohol. She felt humiliated, refused the drinks and left the house.

She sought urgent care and was given medication for what Doe claims was extreme pain and swelling from the fisting incident.

Doe also received psychological treatment by a certified sex therapist who diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress disorder over the sexual assault.

Do is represented by attorney Greg Kirakosian, and according to the suit the victim is demanding unspecified damages for sexual battery, assault, gender violence, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

TMZ tried to get a response or statement from De La Hoya and his team but no calls or emails were returned.