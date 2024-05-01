LIVE STREAM: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia Final Fight Press Conference

The final fight week press conference for the all Mexican Cinco de Mayo showdown between superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and undefeated Jaime Munguia will take place on Wednesday and will be streamed live online.

The Canelo vs. Munguia fight takes place on May 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and will be shown on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View.

Canelo is the biggest draw in boxing, and the current undisputed super middleweight world champion, he has all four belts the WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF and will defend the against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia in a boxing event fit for the Mexican holiday.

Munguia who used to train with the great Tijuana boxing hall of famer Erik Morales, now trains under hall of fame legendary trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing gym in Hollywood, California will enter the ring with the guidance of the man who helped train Filipino boxing star Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao into a destructive offensive machine.

While Canelo trains out of Truckee, California in seclusion with the same trainer since childhood Eddy Reynoso. Sometimes trainers are blamed for a fighters loss, but Canelo has never blamed his trainers, he has taken full accountability and has bounced back from defeat with the same trainers who took him to the championship level.

The final press conference will be interesting because Oscar De La Hoya who promotes Munguia used to be the promoter of Canelo, and the two parted ways not on good terms.

The trainers, teams and fighters will all share their last words before the fight on Saturday, and this fight on paper is one of the best Mexico vs. Mexico matchups in boxing history. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions.

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia Press Conference Live Stream begins at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 on Golden Boy Boxing YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...