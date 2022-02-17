Is Amir Khan hoping Kell Brook is weight drained for their fight?

When the huge all British showdown between bitter rivals Amir “King” Khan and Kell “Special K” Brook was announced, the question many boxing fans were eager to ask was at what weight division?

Khan vs Brook will be at a catchweight of 149-pounds.

Brook who held the IBF welterweight title, had issues making the 147-pound welterweight limit. His body cannot make the weight comfortably anymore and sacrifices punch resistance and energy on fight night.

When a fighter has to sap energy and nutritious fuel from their body just to make a lower weight, they deny nutrients that will help strengthen them throughout camp.

Fighters who cut a lot of weight have to limit their food intake, calories and the last two weeks of training camp is spent basically on fumes. Many fighters would take an IV after weigh in just to hydrate after they depleted their body of fluids to make weight.

Brook was a shell of himself when he fought Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title. He couldn’t take a punch and looked lethargic in the fight.

Crawford eventually knocked him out, but at 154 pounds Brook has more energy and is much stronger.

The only reason Kell took the fight against Crawford was for a chance at glory to beat the guy who many consider a top 3 pound for pound king.

Amir Khan who has avoided a showdown with Kell Brook for many years is going to try and get any advantage he can on fight night to make his path to victory much easier.

Sometimes a star fighter who is moving up in weight or fighting bigger, stronger opponent, demands a catchweight so the bigger fighter has to cut a lot of weight and hope they weaken him on fight night. To make the opponent even weaker they could demand a rehydration clause, which means they cannot put on a certain amount of weight on fight night.

For example if both fighters are fighting at 149-lbs, they could sign a contract that they cannot put on more than 10 pounds on fight night. If either fighter fails to make weight the fighter will have money taken from their purse to pay the other fighter and the other fighter has the choice of continuing with the fight or not.

I believe Khan is using the weight draining tactic and hoping it weakens Brook on fight night.

Khan is going to try to use his speed and conditioning in the fight. He will try to box circles around Brook and hope he tires him out. If Brook cannot take a punch and can’t pull the trigger, then Khan will try to throw speed flurries hoping the referee stops it in his favor.

If Brook is drained it will show in his conditioning. He won’t throw many punches and will tire quickly like he did with Terence Crawford.

If Brook has some gas in his tank and the weight cut doesn’t kill him, he has a good chance of knocking out Khan.

Let’s just hope both guys come in healthy and top condition so we get a fire fight that lives up to the hype.

