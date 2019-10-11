Now Boxing

Watch Jay Harris vs Paddy Barnes, Terry Flanagan vs Michael Ansah Live Stream Online

MTK Global and Top Rank promotions will present a fun night of boxing live from Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland headlined by Jay Harris vs Paddy Barnes and live streamed online in the USA on ESPN + and globally on iFL TV.

Unbeaten Jay Harris (16-0, 8 KOs) of Wales will take on Irish Olympian Paddy Barnes (6-2, 1 KO) in a flyweight main event that is sure to excite fight fans.

Barnes is a three-time Olympian and captured Bronze at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games. At 32, he is at a crossroads in his boxing career. He’s only been professional for 3 years, but already suffered back to back losses including a devastating KO defeat to Cristofer Rosales.

In August Barnes had a gimme fight to get back in the winners column against Joel Sanchez, tonight he will step up again against a hungry undefeated fighter to see if he can compete at flyweight, a loss could mean the end of his boxing career.

Unbeaten southpaw ‘Sugar’ Sean McComb (8-0, 4 KOs) of Ireland steps up against Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez (23-5, 9 KOs) of Argentina, the to will square off in a super lightweight bout.

Former WBO lightweight world champion Terry Flanagan (34-2, 14 KOs) will also be on the card, he will fight tough Ghanaian Michael Ansah (17-9-2, 11 KOs).

The night will also have the debuts of Irish boxing standout’s Paddy Donovan and Pierce O’Leary.

Harris Barnes photo

Fight Card
Flyweight – Jay Harris vs Paddy Barnes
Super Lightweight – Sean McComb vs Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez
Lightweight – Terry Flanagan vs Michael Ansah
Super Welterweight – Lewis Crocker vs Ohio kain Iremiren
Super Lightweight – Gary Cully vs Danny Mendoza
Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs Arturo Lopez
Middleweight – Conrad Cummings vs Adam Grabiec
Lightweight – Sean Gerard Duffy vs Edwin Tellez
Super Lightweight – Pierce O’Leary vs Oscar Amador
Super Featherweight – Ruairi Dalton vs Jose Hernandez

The MTK Global event will air live on ESPN+ in the United States and on iFL TV worldwide on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am PT.





