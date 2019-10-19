Watch Robbie Davies Jr vs Lewis Ritson Live Stream Online on DAZN

Junior welterweight rivals Robbie Davies Jr. and Lewis Ritson have “Bad Blood” and will settle their differences in the ring at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on October 19, live streamed on DAZN.

The fight card will also feature Ted Cheeseman vs. Scott Fitzgerald and Savannah Marshall vs. Ashleigh Curry.

Robbie Davies (19-1, 13 KOs) is a top junior middleweight contender from Merseyside, England. He avenged his only professional loss to Polish boxer Michal Syrowatka by stopping him in the rematch and is on a three fight win streak.

Lewis Ritson (19-1, 12 KOs) is from Newcastle and campaigned most of his career in the lightweight division. In his only professional loss he fought Francesco Patera of Belgium and lost the fight by a close split decision. Since then he moved up to junior welterweight because he felt the weight cut would be much easier on his body and he would be much more efficient in the division.

Davies and Ritson have bad blood stemming from a back stage altercation where Ritson after his fight crossed paths with Davies as he was warming up for his fight, and the two exchanged insults and had to be kept apart.

The feud carried over onto Twitter and they can’t wait to settle the grudge with their fists in the ring. Davies feels Ritson is biting off more than he can chew coming up a division to challenge him and Ritson feels there is no size difference between the two and he will be the victor on Saturday night.

Fight Card

Junior Welterweight – Robbie Davies Jr vs. Lewis Ritson

Junior Middleweight – Ted Cheeseman vs. Scott Fitzgerald

Super Middleweight – Savannah Marshall vs. Ashleigh Curry

Light Heavyweight – Lawrence Osueke vs. Ricky Summers

Heavyweight – Martin Bakole vs. Kevin Johnson

Junior Middleweight – Kieron Conway vs. Konrad Stempkowski

Watch Lewis Ritson vs. Robbie Davies Jr. October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT on DAZN Live Streaming App service in the USA and on Sky Sports in the UK.