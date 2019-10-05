Watch UFC 243 Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker Live Stream Online

Undefeated Nigerian-New Zealander Israel Adesanya will try to dethrone the UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia live on ESPN +.

Adesanya is one of the most confident inventive fighters in the UFC and has already dreamed of becoming the biggest star in the company and would like to make MMA big in his native country of Nigeria.

He is known for his elusive striking style, where throws strikes from every angle with accuracy and quickness like a cobra.

Adesanya’s biggest win is against former champion and legend Anderson Silva a fighter he idolized growing up.

He won the interim middleweight belt against Kevin Gastelum, but he feels he must destroy Aussie champion Robert Whitaker in front of his hometown crowd at the Marvel Stadium in Australia to be the real king of the division.

The fight will be an interesting match-up of a flashy kickboxer in Adesanya versus a technical no nonsense striker in Whittaker.

Whittaker is a striker with good wrestling skills. He had two back to back tough fights with Yoel Romero and was sidelined do to health issues. He now feels one hundred percent heading into tonight’s championship bout and is extra motivated fighting in front of his fellow Aussies.

Whittaker is not impressed with Adesanya’s unorthodox style and will try to put an end to his hype train.

UFC 243 Fight Card

Middleweight Championship

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

Heavyweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivak

Lightweight

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

Welterweight

Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Heavyweight

Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro

UFC 243: Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya October 5, 2019 at 10:00PM ET/7:00 PM PT PPV Live Stream online on ESPN+ (plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv)