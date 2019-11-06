Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire Live Stream on DAZN

Two knockout punchers Naoya “The Monster” Inoue and Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire will go toe to toe in the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final live at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Thursday, November 7 live streamed on DAZN.

Takuma Inoue the younger brother of Naoya will fight for his first world title when he takes on WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali in the co-main event.

The WBSS bantamweight final is also a title unification bout. Inoue has the IBF title and Donaire has the WBA title.

The fight will also have the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy given to the tournament winner.

The 26-year-old Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) is known as “The Monster” because of his vicious knockout power. The Japanese product is widely considered the hardest hitting fighter in the lower weight divisions.

Having conquered three weight divisions with a world title in each he has already proven himself an elite level fighter with under 20 pro fights.

He entered the tournament ready to take on all comers and he disposed of each one via knockout. He is ready to take on Nonito Donaire who ten years ago was the puncher of the bantamweight division.

Nonito Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs) at 36, will be ten years older than Inoue but this veteran boxer who holds multiple weight division titles will try to prove the world that age is nothing but a number and he can still hang with the best of them

Donaire proved that his power is still there when he knocked out late replacement Stephon Young to advance to the final round of the WBSS tournament.

Undefeated champion Nordine Oubaali of France will put his WBC belt on the line against undefeated challenger Takuma Inoue as the co-feature

Takuma doesn’t have the knockout power of his older brother Naoya but he relies on boxing and moving to win, he wants to become a champion on the same card as his brother and will be in against a very tough veteran champion Nordine Oubaali.

Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:00 AM ET/ 2:00 AM PT live stream on DAZN (watch.dazn.com).