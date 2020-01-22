Mikey Garcia: Manny Pacquiao should’ve won Fighter of the Decade over Mayweather

Four-division world champion Mikey Garcia is in disagreement with who won the BWAA (Boxing Writers Association of America) “Fighter of the Decade” award for 2010-2019.

The once beaten fighter, was hosting a media day in Riverside, CA at his trainer/brother Robert Garcia’s boxing gym with a small group of media members when boxing reporter Constantino Garcia of the Little Giant Boxing YouTube channel asked him his opinion on Floyd Mayweather Jr. winning the BWAA FOTD award.

Mikey like his older brother Robert thinks that the wrong man won the award and it should have been given to the current WBA welterweight champion Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao instead.

“I think I would’ve probably picked Manny (Pacquiao),” said Garcia on who he would have picked as Fighter of the Decade. “Even though Floyd (Mayweather) beat Manny and what not, the decade wasn’t over and Manny won against Keith Thurman and for me that’s really big. Manny and Floyd were obviously the only one or two really strong contenders to win the Fighter of the Decade award because they’re the ones who’ve done the most. I’m not mad that Floyd won, but personally I’d pick Manny just because of what he is doing even at this age now, he did it all.”

In 2019, Manny Pacquiao at the age of 40 became the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history when he beat Keith “One Time” Thurman for the WBA belt.

The 41-year-old Pacquiao was the previous recipient of the “Fighter of the Decade” when he won for the 2000-2009 decade.

Mikey Garcia is currently in training camp for his DAZN debut on February 29, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas against former WBO world welterweight champion Jessie Vargas .

If Garcia wins his fight with Vargas, he said he would be very interested in fighting Manny Pacquiao next.

Garcia already fought undefeated welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. in his welterweight debut at Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington, Texas and even though he lost the bout by decision, he is one of the few fighters willing to step in the ring with anyone.

