Spence vs Ugas: Butaev vs Stanionis, Lee vs Ochoa Free Live Stream Fights on YouTube

Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas are scheduled to go blow for blow at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night in a welterweight title unification between champions and it will be filled with exciting fights from the bottom on up to the main event.

Radzhab Butaev vs Eimantas Stanionis and Brandun Lee vs Zachary Ochoa will be part of the Free Showtime YouTube Live Stream that precedes the Pay-Per-View.

The event is part of the Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime Pay-Per-View, and it takes place on April 16, the day before Easter Sunday.

Errol Spence Jr. is the number one welterweight in the world, he is undefeated and holds two of the 4 major world titles the WBC and IBF. Cuban Yordenis Ugas became a name after upsetting the great Manny Pacquiao to secure his WBA super champion status, and now the two will collide to claim all three belts, one short of undisputed status.

The fourth title is held by undefeated American WBO champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and the winner is eager to fight Crawford for the final strap to be called the King of the welterweights.

Before the main card on Showtime PPV, fight fans can watch a FREE live stream preliminary undercard on YouTube, featuring two bouts.

Radzhab Butaev is the current WBA (Regular) Welterweight champion, and he is ready to defend his title against undefeated Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis.

One of the hottest prospects in the super lightweight division is Brandun Lee an American fighter with Korean and Mexican heritage, who is known for his knockout power, he will take on one of his toughest challenges yet in Zachary Ochoa.

The Showtime YouTube Live Stream event begins at 4:00 PM PT on April 16, 2022 followed by the Pay-Per-View broadcast at 9:00 PM ET – 6:00 PM PT.

Spence vs Ugas Prelim Undercard

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Radzhab Butaev vs Eimantas Stanionis

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) – Brandun Lee vs Zachary Ochoa

Butaev vs. Stanionis, Lee vs. Ochoa Live Stream Event



Upload by Showtime Sports

Like this: Like Loading...