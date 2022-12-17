Mr. Olympia 2022 Bodybuilding Live Stream, How to Watch, Start Time and Results

The greatest and most prestigious bodybuilding competition in the world is the Mr. Olympia and it returns on December 17th at the Zappos Theater of the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The bodybuilding event will be available exclusively online via the Olympia Productions Pay-Per-View live stream.
The greatest bodybuilders from Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Zane, Lee Haney, Dorian Yates, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Phil Health, and many more legends have graced the Olympia stage. The International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (IFBB) multiple day event includes competitions from Bikini, Men’s Physique, Ms. Olympia, etc and even a fan expo where supplement companies and IFBB pro and amateur bodybuilding competitors and influencers have booths and greet the fans.
Last year’s winner ‘Big Ramy’ Mamdouh Elssbiay won the Olympia and went away with the $400,000 prize money, and the Sandow trophy.
Saturday night the best from all over the globe will compete to see who has the greatest most muscular while ripped and proportional physique.
Will it be former Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry of the United States? or will two-time defending champion Egypt’s Mamdouh ‘Big Ramy’ Elssbiay walk away with a three-peat?
Here is the list of Mr. Olympia 2022 contestants:
Name – Country
Brandon Curry – USA
James Hollingshead – UK
Michal Krizanek – Slovakia
Nick Walker – USA
Leandro Peres – Brazil
Akim Williams – USA
Hunter Labrada – USA
Shaun Clarida – USA
Blessing Awodibu – Ireland
Joel Thomas – USA
Angel Calderon Frias – Spain
Rafael Brandao – Brazil
Samson Dauda – UK
Regan Grimes – Canada
Iain Valliere – Canada
Nathan De Asha – UK
Andrea Presti – Italy
Mamdouh Elssbiay – Egypt
William Bonac Netherlands
Hadi Choopan – Iran
Charles Griffen – USA
Mohamed Shabaan – Egypt
Hassan Mostafa – Egypt
Mohammad Alnsoor – Jordan
Vitor Boff – Brazil
Antoine Vaillant – Canada
Chinedu Andrew Obiekea – USA
Vladyslav Sukhoruchko – Ukraine
Derek Lunsford – USA
Patrick Johnson – Denmark
Tonio Burton – USA
Theo Leguerrier – France
Behrooz Tabani Abarghani – Iran
How to watch Mr. Olympia 2022, date and start time
The winners will be announced on Saturday night and the Men’s finals begins at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on December 17, 2022.
Mr. Olympia fans and viewers can watch and purchase the exclusive live stream online through Olympia TV, where you can purchase a Premium Package for $69.99, for more information on how to watch visit: https://www.olympiaproductions.com/