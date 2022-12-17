Mr. Olympia 2022 Bodybuilding Live Stream, How to Watch, Start Time and Results

The greatest and most prestigious bodybuilding competition in the world is the Mr. Olympia and it returns on December 17th at the Zappos Theater of the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The bodybuilding event will be available exclusively online via the Olympia Productions Pay-Per-View live stream.

The greatest bodybuilders from Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Zane, Lee Haney, Dorian Yates, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Phil Health, and many more legends have graced the Olympia stage. The International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (IFBB) multiple day event includes competitions from Bikini, Men’s Physique, Ms. Olympia, etc and even a fan expo where supplement companies and IFBB pro and amateur bodybuilding competitors and influencers have booths and greet the fans.

Last year’s winner ‘Big Ramy’ Mamdouh Elssbiay won the Olympia and went away with the $400,000 prize money, and the Sandow trophy.

Saturday night the best from all over the globe will compete to see who has the greatest most muscular while ripped and proportional physique.

Will it be former Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry of the United States? or will two-time defending champion Egypt’s Mamdouh ‘Big Ramy’ Elssbiay walk away with a three-peat?

Here is the list of Mr. Olympia 2022 contestants:

Name – Country

Brandon Curry – USA

James Hollingshead – UK

Michal Krizanek – Slovakia

Nick Walker – USA

Leandro Peres – Brazil

Akim Williams – USA

Hunter Labrada – USA

Shaun Clarida – USA

Blessing Awodibu – Ireland

Joel Thomas – USA

Angel Calderon Frias – Spain

Rafael Brandao – Brazil

Samson Dauda – UK

Regan Grimes – Canada

Iain Valliere – Canada

Nathan De Asha – UK

Andrea Presti – Italy

Mamdouh Elssbiay – Egypt

William Bonac Netherlands

Hadi Choopan – Iran

Charles Griffen – USA

Mohamed Shabaan – Egypt

Hassan Mostafa – Egypt

Mohammad Alnsoor – Jordan

Vitor Boff – Brazil

Antoine Vaillant – Canada

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea – USA

Vladyslav Sukhoruchko – Ukraine

Derek Lunsford – USA

Patrick Johnson – Denmark

Tonio Burton – USA

Theo Leguerrier – France

Behrooz Tabani Abarghani – Iran

How to watch Mr. Olympia 2022, date and start time

The winners will be announced on Saturday night and the Men’s finals begins at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on December 17, 2022.

Mr. Olympia fans and viewers can watch and purchase the exclusive live stream online through Olympia TV, where you can purchase a Premium Package for $69.99, for more information on how to watch visit: https://www.olympiaproductions.com/

