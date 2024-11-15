Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano II Free Fight Prelims Video

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is the main event of Netflix’s first live boxing event, scheduled for Friday, November 15th, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, the co-feature, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano II, could easily steal the show.

Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) is stepping up to face the former “baddest man on the planet,” Iron Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), in a pro boxing match with no headgear. The 27-year-old social media star, who has become one of the biggest names in boxing, isn’t concerned with critics who say he shouldn’t fight the much older Tyson. Paul is going for the knockout.

At 58 years old, Tyson still believes he has enough left in the tank to take down the younger Paul. The fight will consist of two-minute rounds and is scheduled for 8 rounds.

In the co-main event, Irish star and current undisputed women’s light welterweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will defend her titles against Puerto Rican rival Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in a highly anticipated rematch.

Taylor won the first fight in 2022 by split decision. While Serrano did most of the damage early on, she eased off the gas in the later rounds, ultimately costing her the victory. Now, the two women will have the chance to settle the score on the sport’s biggest stage.

Most Valuable Promotions will live stream the preliminary card on YouTube and it will feature three bouts.

MVP Prelims

Women’s Super Middleweight Championship: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (Vacant WBO title)

Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano live stream prelims starting at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT on November 15th. (Video Below)

