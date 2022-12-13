Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler Fight Stream, How to Watch, Date and Start Time

On Tuesday night in Tokyo, Japan, two fighters have the chance for history as Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler battle it out for the title of undisputed bantamweight champion.

The event will take place at the Ariake Arena Tokyo, Japan and is promoted by Top Rank promotions and broadcast by ESPN in the United States.

Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) is widely regarded as one of the top ten best fighters pound for pound in the world, and the unbeaten Japanese star packs a KO punch with 20 of his 23 wins coming by way of knockout.

The nickname for Inoue is “The Monster” and rightfully so because he is like a monster in the ring with the way he demolishes top tier opponents.

On Tuesday he is motivated to become Japan’s first undisputed boxing champion, and he will draw inspiration by having the fight be held in Japan in front of his countrymen.

Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) just recently won the WBO bantamweight title against Jonas Sultan of the Philippines, in his first title defense he will go for undisputed against the most feared fighter in the division.

The British champion is going to Japan to try to make history and go down of one of the undisputed boxing champions which will help his legacy.

Top Rank on ESPN+ Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Bantamweight – Yoshiki Takei vs. Bruno Tarimo

Super Lightweight – Andy Hiraoka vs. Min Ho Jung

Featherweight – Satoshi Shimizu vs. Landy Cris Leon

Featherweight – Takuma Inoue vs. Jake Bornea

Super Bantamweight – Peter McGrail vs. Hironori Miyake

How to Watch Inoue vs Butler Fight Stream Online, Date and Start Time

The Inoue vs. Butler fight takes place on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5 am ET / 2 am PT and will be broadcast on ESPN+ live stream in the United States. For more information on visit: https://plus.espn.com/top-rank

