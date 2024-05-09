Rising Stars Arabia 4: Bader Al-Dherat vs. Orlando Mosquera Live Stream on May 25th

Undefeated lightweight sensation Bader “The Master” Al-Dherat To headline “Rising Stars Arabia 4” on May 25th in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI (May 8, 2024) – The spotlight shines on undefeated Arabian fighters at the “Rising Stars Arabia 4” event, promising to be the most thrilling card yet. Bader “The Master” Al-Dherat (10-0, 8 KOs), the rising star of Arab boxing, will headline the fourth edition and most stacked top-to-bottom card to date of the “Rising Stars Arabia” series, on Saturday, May 25, at Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Four scheduled 10-round bouts on the Rising Stars Arabia 4 (RSA4) card will be streamed live, starting at 8 pm UAEST, on DAZN and ESPN Knockout.

RSA4 is promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and hosted in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The RSA series, the first of its kind in the relatively untapped boxing region of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission and headed by Jose Mohen.

The 23-year-old Bader headlined the inaugural RSA event last September, when he stopped Jose Paez Gonzalez in the fifth round. The exciting knockout artist who gained invaluable exposure fighting on pay-per-view cards like Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua II and Jake Paul-Tommy Fury.

Al-Dherat (AKA Samreen) was a celebrated Jordanian amateur boxer, highlighted by his bronze medal performance at the 2018 AIBA World Youth Championships despite suffering an arm injury. Al-Dherat’s dedication to his pro boxing career led him to relocate from his native Jordan to Dubai three years ago, where he could access the facilities to grow and improve as a professional.

In the 10-round main event, Al-Dherat will put his undefeated record on the line against Orlando Mosquera (13-2-1, 2 KOs), the former International Boxing Federation (IBF) super lightweight champion. Mosquera has already defeated a previously unbeaten prospect like Al-Dherat, 12-0 Ruben Nestor Neri Munoz, a year ago by way of a 10-round unanimous decision. Munoz is 10-1-1 in his last 12 fights.

Moroccan super featherweight Moussa Gholam (21-1, 13 KOs) has won two in a row since losing for the first time as a pro in December of 2022 to Elnur Samedov (14-1) by 10-round split decision. Gholam, who is a former WBC Youth Silver and WBO Inter-Continental super featherweight title holder, is fighting his way back into the top 15 world ratings.

Gholam faces Angel “Humildad” Rodriguez (21-3, 11 KOs), a former World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro Lightweight Champion from Venezuela, in the 10-round co-featured event.

Undefeated Indian welterweight Faizan Anwar (17-0, 9 KOs) meets his toughest test to date when he takes on Murali Erdogan (15-2, 1 KO), a 2017 French National Champion, in a 10-rounder. The 22-year-old-Anwar, a slick southpaw who was the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in India, moved to Dubai in 2022 in order to enhance his boxing career as a member of Round 10 Boxing.

Another undefeated fighter, UAE super flyweight Sultan Al Nuami (11-0, 7 KOs), risks his undefeated record in a 10-round match versus Muhsin Kizota (20-4, 12 KOs), of Tanzania. The 30-year-old Nuaimi is a two-time national champion and the first boxer in UAE’s history to win a bout in the Asian Games.

UAE’s most experienced pro boxer, super featherweight Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (14-1, 3 KOs), will be riding a 13-fight win streak into his eight-round match against Ibrahim “The Puncher” Makubi (11-2-1, 6 KOs), of Tanzania.

Unbeaten Egyptian welterweight Marwan Mohamad Madboly (3-0, 2 KOs) steps up for a dangerous challenge against the experienced, southpaw Filipino brawler Rimar “Terminator” Metuda (17-8-1, 11 KOs), in a six-round fight. Madboy’s fellow countryman, super featherweight Mostafa Mohammed Fahmi Komsan (2-0, 2 KOs), throws-down with Hamza Rguibi (2-1, 1 KO), of Morocco.

Also fighting on the undercard, each in four-round bouts, is Kuwait super welterweight Eissa Eidan (1-0, 0 KOs) vs. Pakistan’s Shahzada Sohail (0-4), Syrian heavyweight Kenan Marai (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Afghanistan’s pro-debuting Ahmadzai Abdulahi, United Kingdom flyweight Tony “Lightning Junior” Curtis (6-1, 3 KOs) vs. India’s Ismailulah Khan (1-1, 1 KO), and Saudi Arabian super lightweight Sulaiman Abbar (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. V Bharany (3-1, 1 KO).

Card subject to change.

Western boxing promoters have been reluctant to promote Arab boxers, however, local promoter Ahmed Seddiqi’s vision and initiatives is changing that, and fight fans worldwide are discovering the developmental talent emerging from that region.

AAM Seddiqi Sports has been promoting and managing boxers in this region for 10 years and it has a growing stable of more than 30 gifted regional and global talents. It’s event have included five world title shows that have been broadcast globally on ESPN, Sky Sports and other major networks.

Tickets to “Rising Stars Arabia 4” are on sale now at https://seddiqiboxing.com/tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...