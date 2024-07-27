How to Watch Super RIZIN 3: Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo Fight Live Stream Online

Boxing’s only 8-divison world champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao of the Philippines returns to the boxing ring against Japanese kickboxing star Rukiya Anpo in a three-round exhibition bout, on the Super RIZIN 3 Pay-Per-View event live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on July 27.

The fight card features different combat sports bouts, from MMA, Bare Knuckle, and boxing. The main event features Mikuru Asakura and Ren Hiramoto in a featherweight MMA bout.

At the age of 45, Manny Pacquiao, hasn’t lost his desire to compete. He has competed in the political world away from the ring, but now wants to return to sport that made him an icon.

This bought against Rukiya Anpo will help determine if Pacquiao still has the ability to compete or if his body has slowed down with age. If he looks great and feels great against Anpo in this exhibition bout, he would consider one more professional boxing bout against world welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

The card also features two BKFC bare knuckle boxing bouts, John Dodson taking on Takai Soya in a catchweight bout of 126 pounds, and female BKFC fighters Tai Emery and Charisa Sigala fighting in catchweight also at 126 pounds.

Super RIZIN 3 Main Card

Featherweight – Mikuru Asakura vs. Ren Hiramoto

Catchweight (152 lbs) – Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo (Special Boxing Match Rules)

Featherweight – Yutaka Saito vs. Yuta Kubo

Flyweight – Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Makoto Takahashi

Early Card

Catchweight – Hideo Tokoro vs. Hiroya Kondo

Bantamweight – Ryusei Ashizawa vs. Kouzi

Catchweight (126 lbs) – John Dodson vs. Takaki Soya (Bare Knuckle Bout)

Women’s Super Atomweight – Rena Kubota vs. Kate Oyama

Featherweight – Japan Hiroaki Suzuki vs. YA-MAN

Women’s Catchweight (126 lbs) – Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala (Bare Knuckle Bout)

Featherweight – Suguru Nii vs. Kazumasa Majima

How to Watch Super Rizin 3 Pacquiao vs. Anpo live online, Date and Start time

The Super RIZIN 3 Pay-Per-View Live Stream from Saitama, Japan will air on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT on RIZIN.TV. For more information on how to watch the event visit: https://rizin.tv/

