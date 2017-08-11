Boxing Legend Larry Holmes Believes Conor McGregor Can Upset Mayweather

By

Legendary Heavyweight champion boxer, Larry Holmes also known as the Easton Assassin is one of the few boxing people to give the UFC champion Conor McGregor a fighting chance when he makes his boxing debut on August 26 against the unbeaten pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Holmes a Philadelphia native told the Bald Faced Truth Radio Show not to sell McGregor short when he goes up against the defensive wizard.

“All he has to do is get him in the corner and bang him up, get down, keep coming in and throwing punches once you get him against the ropes” said Holmes.

The Philly fighter also said that Conor has to get really dirty in there, make it a physical fight but staying on top of him with pressure and keep on hitting him.

Not many in the boxing world are giving the Irish man a chance, mainly due to the fact that if experienced top level boxers couldn’t beat him how can a fighter making his professional boxing debut stand a chance against someone who has boxed for over 20 years.