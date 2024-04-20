Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Championship Boxing Live Stream On 4/20

Undefeated WBC light welterweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney will defend his world title against bitter rival Ryan “KingRy” Garcia on 4/20 at the Barclays center in Brooklyn, New York with the live stream broadcast presented by DAZN.

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) are both natives of California and 25 years old, they fought each other six times in the amateur ranks as youth boxers, with each winning three times, on Saturday night they will fight for the tiebreaker to settle the score.

Haney and Garcia were both highly touted amateurs but Garcia hasn’t acheived the accolades Haney has in the pro level. Haney has already become an undisputed world champion in the light weight division and recently won the WBC 140 pound title against Regis Prograis to become a two division champion.

Garcia has yet to taste championship gold. In Garcia’s biggest fight against Gervonta “Tank” Davis he was stopped and barely threw any punches. Fans ridiculed his performance and said he is nothing more than a social media hype job. Garcia blamed the weight cut for his struggles against Davis.

Garcia lost his opportunity to fight for a world title when he failed to make weight by three pounds and then drank a beer right after weighing in. He also forfeited $1.5 million to Haney for failing to make the 140 pound limit.

His antics have turned people off from buying the fight because they don’t believe it will be competitive anymore since Garcia has shown he isn’t taking the fight serious.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight Championship (140 lbs) Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia (WBC Title)

Light Welterweight (140 lbs) Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe

Super Flyweight (115 lbs) John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez

Light Middleweight (154 lbs) Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas

Lightweight (135 lbs) Jonathan Canas vs. Markus Bowes

Middleweight (160 lbs) Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Kevin Newman II vs. Eric Robles

Lightweight (135 lbs) Shamar Canal vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT Live Stream on DAZN PPV.

