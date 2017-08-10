Floyd Mayweather Full Media Workout Video for McGregor Fight

By

Floyd Mayweather will hold a live media open workout ahead of his anticipated mega fight with Conor McGregor on August 26. The Mayweather exclusive open workout will be live streamed online via YouTube on Thursday at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT from the famed Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

Mayweather at 40 years old will face off against UFC’s biggest star Conor McGregor in a junior middleweight 12 round boxing match, both combatants will host prefight workouts to the media mainly consisting of light workouts such as mitt work punch routines, jump rope, conditioning and bag work.

The fight is only a few days away and both fighters are training in Las Vegas, in the heated summer days ready to take part in one of the biggest combative sporting events that brings two worlds boxing and MMA together for one night.

The live stream and full video of Floyd Mayweathers media workout:



Live Stream presented by SHOWTIME live from the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas