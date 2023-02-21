Undefeated heavyweight Zach Spiller fights Kaleel Carter this Thursday, Live on DAZN

LOS ANGELES (February 21, 2023) – There’s a new sheriff in town and his name is Zach Spiller!

The 6′ 4″, 265-pound heavyweight from Houston will open up the Golden Boy Promotions card on DAZN this Thursday night, streaming live from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, on a card headlined by his 3 Prime Management (PM) stablemate, NABA super flyweight champion John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 7 KOs).

Spiller, who made his pro debut a year ago, (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Kaleel Carter (3-3, 3 KOs) in a 4-round bout. “This is a great opportunity for me,” Spiller explained. “It caught me off guard. 3 Point Management (3 PM) from Los Angeles, CA called to tell me he had gotten me on Scrappy’s show and that I’d be opening up the DAZN stream. I’m very appreciative of them, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN for this opportunity to fight on a large platform. Scrappy has really helped me out a lot with advice on how to handle myself. I don’t know much about my opponent other than he fought on the same card as me in our last fight. I’m living my dream of being a professional boxer. I’m still learning, but I do feel I’ll be one of the best.”

A southpaw with pop in both hands, the 29-year-old Spiller was born in Missouri and moved to Texas when he was 10. Despite his size in a state like Texas, Spiller didn’t play football or any sport for that matter. He started boxing at the age of 16, when one of his friends told Spiller’s mother that she should get him into boxing, largely because he was getting in fights all the time. His father, Terry, was an MMA fighter and a few of his relatives boxed. In short, Spiller has fighting in his blood.

Spiller grew up in Killeen, Texas, with his good friend, undefeated heavyweight prospect Darius Fulghum (3-0, 3 KOs), who, unlike Spiller, was an elite U.S. amateur boxer. Spiller was in only four amateur matches, winning three as a novice but suffered a dislocated shoulder in his lone fight in the open division. A series of injuries kept him sidelined for several years and when he returned to the ring, he decided to turn pro last year. He believes that his lack of amateur boxing has been compensated for with the invaluable experience he’s gained against top-notch heavyweight such as Jared Anderson and Filip Hrgovic, among others. He leaves this weekend for Las Vegas to join Joe Joyce’s training camp as a sparring partner.

Self-described as a force who makes good adjustments in the ring, Spiller attracted 3 Point Management’s (3PM) attention back in a Houston gym. After spending the day with the Houston-based fighter, they invited Spiller to spar at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, California.

“I did well,” Spiller said. I really like the way 3PM handle themselves. I wanted to work with people who care about me, not just for boxing. I’ve sparred some of the best heavyweights and I can’t wait to showcase my skills this Thursday night on DAZN.”

