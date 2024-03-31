Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora Fight Live Stream on Amazon Prime Video

The undefeated Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu is ready to take on late replacement Sebastian Fundora in a title unification bout for the WBO and WBC light middleweight belts on March 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View.

The card features four world championship bouts, and will be the first ever Premier Boxing Champions fight card on Amazon Prime Video. The co-main event is a 140 pounds championship bout between WBA champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

Tszyu is becoming one of the bigger names in the division, he wants to unify all the titles at 154 pounds and on Saturday night he steps closer to his dream of becoming undisputed champion.

The original opponent for March 30 was former welterweight champion Keith Thurman but he suffered a bicep injury during training camp and was forced to pull out from the card to recover.

Fundora “The Towering Inferno” stepped up to the plate and took the opportunity of a lifetime to become a world champion. What makes Fundora dangerous is his long height and reach, he can also fight inside and has good conditioning. This will be a tall order for Tszyu, he could have taken on an easier opponent but he decided to take on a dangerous foe instead to prove to the boxing world that he doesn’t want easy fights.

Main Card (Amazon Prime Video)

Light Middleweight Championship – Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora (WBO/WBC Titles)

Light Welterweight Championship – Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (WBA Title)

Middleweight Championship – Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa (WBA Title)

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova (WBC Title)

Free Prelims(YouTube)

Light Middleweight – Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza

Super Featherweight – Curmel Moton vs. Anthony Cuba

Early Fight Prelims Non-Televised

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Erick Garcia Benitez

Featherweight – Mirco Cuello vs. Sulaiman Segawa

Super Featherweight – Kaipo Gallegos vs. Eric Howard

Super Lightweight – Adrian Neaves vs. Steven Walker

Read More: Watch Pacquiao Vs. Clottey Replay on HBO

Watch the Free PBC on Prime Video PRELIMS Live Stream: Bohachuk vs. Mendoza & Moton vs. Cuba on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel. The main card will broadcast after the Free Prelims on Amazon Prime Video at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Like this: Like Loading...