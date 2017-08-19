How to Watch Terence Crawford vs. Julius Indongo Live Stream Video Online

Omaha, Nebraska’s own Terence “Bud” Crawford will be making his ESPN boxing debut when he tries to unify the junior welterweight titles against fellow unbeaten champion Julius Indongo of Namibia on August 19 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs), currently holds the WBC and WBO 140 pound world championships. He is known as a boxer puncher who can fight effectively from both southpaw and orthodox stances, confusing his opponents. What makes him so exciting and difficult is his ability to adapt and punch with power from both hands, he has the heart and the grit combined with the ring smarts to outbox an opponent who tries to get aggressive.

Indongo (22-0, 11 KOs), from Windhoek, Namibia, holds the IBF and WBA belts, he was able to unify the titles by defeating his opponents in their own backyards. He knocked out Eduard Troyanovsky in Russia capturing the IBF world championship, and recently in April of 2017 he beat Ricky Burns in Scotland by unanimous decision taking his WBA belt away in dominating fashion. Now he looks to pull off another upset by stepping into Crawford’s home territory, taking the titles, and becoming undisputed junior welterweight world champion.

The winner of tonight’s unification fight will make history by becoming the first undisputed 4 belt world champion at 140 lbs. The last fighter to hold recognized titles and be undisputed was the great Russian/Australian boxer Kostya Tszyu he held the IBF, WBA, and WBC until 2003.

Crawford vs. Indongo Live on ESPN and Live streamed online at WatchESPN Saturday, August 19th, 2017 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT.

To watch the fight visit espn.com/watch for the live video stream