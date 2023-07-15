Kingpyn Boxing Semi-Finals: AnesonGib vs. Jarvis Free Fight Live Stream Prelims

The Kingpyn Semi-Finals: Whindersson Nunes vs. King Kenny, AnesonGib vs. Jarvis takes place on July 15th live from Dublin, Ireland, and the influencer boxing event will also feature Elle Brooke takes on Jully Poca and Aaron Chalmers faces Kiefer Crosbie as well as several other exciting bouts.

Before the main card on DAZN, fans can tune in to the Free Preliminary Pre-Show on YouTube which will have several fights and discussion about the headliner and the main card bouts.

Headlined by Whindersson Nunes against King Kenny and Aneson Gib versus Jarvis in the co-main event, this event will pit the winners against each other in the finals for the right to call themselves the King.

The Kingpyn boxing event almost didn’t happen, but DAZN stepped in to save the struggling promotion and will broadcast it on their live streaming service.

Whindersson Nunes also known as Lil Whind, is a Brazilian comedian, YouTuber, actor and musician. He is one of the most subscribed Brazilians on YouTube and has a massive fan following. He advanced to the semi-final round after beating Filip Marcinek and will take on King Kenny who beat Nathan Bartling aka My Mate Nate to get here.

AnesonGib one of the most popular figures in YouTube boxing beat Austin McBroom in a rematch to advance and Jarvis beat Tom Zanetti and this match-up is the most anticipated of the tournament.

Kingpyn Semi-Finals Card

Kenny Ojuederie (King Kenny) vs. Whindersson Nunes

Jarvis Khattri vs. Ali Al-Fakhri (AnesonGib)

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Aaron Chalmers

Emily Brooke vs. Avery Pongracz (6ar6ie6)

Jully Oliveira vs. Elle Brooke

Cian Cowley vs. Connor Tierney

Daniella Hemsley vs. Aleksandra Daniel

Amber O’Donnell vs. Whitney Johns

Declan Kenna vs. Louis Brow

Ben Williams vs. Fabio David

Watch Kingpyn Semi-Finals: Whindersson Nunes vs. King Kenny Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on the Kingpyn Boxing YouTube Channel.



Video upload by Kingpyn Boxing

