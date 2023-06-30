Celebrity Boxing: Roy Jones Jr vs NDO Champ Fight Live Stream Online

Clash in the Metaverse – Roy Jones Jr vs NDO Champ Pay-Per-View Live Stream Event takes place on Friday, June 30th.

One of the greatest boxers of all time and 9-time World Champion Roy Jones Jr. will square up against internet sensation and IFBB pro bodybuilder Robert Wilmote aka NDO CHAMP in the main event of the biggest Celebrity Boxing event of the summer.

You have a 54-year-old retired multiple division champion in Roy Jones Jr. who is enshrined in the boxing hall of fame, and in the other corner you have 39-year-old muscled up bodybuilder who goes viral with his outlandish internet shorts.

NDO Champ has over a million followers on Instagram and he is eager to test his boxing skills against Jones Jr. and vows to shock the world by stopping the legend.

Jones Jr. despite his age believes he will beat the muscle bound lifter and told the media size don’t win fights so the 250 pounds of solid muscle that NDO Champ carries will just tire him early.

Jones Jr. like Floyd Mayweather has been on an exhibition boxing tour and enjoys it in his later stage. The former pound for pound king last fought former UFC champion Anthony Pettis but lost the fight by decision.

The biggest exhibition boxing match to this day was Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. during the lockdown, the fight brought a lot of eyes to the spectacle of celebrity boxing and now internet and social media stars are taking to the ring to do their own events.

Clash in the Metaverse – Live Stream PPV Event: Roy Jones Jr. vs NDO Champ takes place on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on FITE TV Pay-Per-View. For more information on how to watch the fight visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/clash-in-the-metaverse-jones-vs-ndo/2pd1i/

Like this: Like Loading...