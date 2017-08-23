Main navigation

Now Boxing

News and Opinions on Boxing

You are here: Home / Opinion Articles / McGregor will do much better than Pacquiao did against Mayweather

McGregor will do much better than Pacquiao did against Mayweather

By 6 Comments



Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor McGregor are the biggest stars in their respective sports and they are going to put on a show Saturday night when they face off in the squared circle at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The buzz going into this fight has been UFC vs. Boxing, can Conor McGregor with his awkward style and heavy hands beat the greatest boxer to ever live Money Mayweather?

One thing is for sure this fight will outdo the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao numbers, Conor is more famous and and has a bigger following than Pacquiao. I see this fight breaking the record of 4.6 million pay per view buys and doing at least 5.5 million buys.

I will tell you this, McGregor is going to be more dangerous than Manny Pacquiao. We all know that the size advantage and the youth is on his side, but most importantly the power if he lands he can change the game. Unlike Pacquiao who suddenly lost all his power and aggression when Floyd brought up drug testing.

I can almost guarantee Conor puts up more effort than Manny, and will test Floyd. Conor is a true warrior and unlike Manny he knows how to sell a fight that is why this fight is going to be a huge success.

When you hear McGregor speak you believe his confidence, this why I worry for Floyd in this fight, he is going in there against a guy who is not scared and is willing to bring the fight and might surprise Floyd with some funky kung fu movements. Conor put Aldo to sleep with one shot down the middle, he beat up on bigger guys like a 170 pound Nate Diaz. The smaller 8oz gloves also favors the UFC fighter since he wore 4oz gloves in mixed martial arts.

READ  Freddie Roach says Floyd Mayweather has flaws that can be exploited

I’m a huge Mayweather fan and I respect Conor as a UFC fighter, but I believe that Floyd is really going for the knockout this time. I see him walking down and stop Conor within 7 rounds making him either quit on his stool or the ref waving it off from accumulation of punches.

At the end of August 26, Floyd Mayweather will set the PPV record again, and he will also break the Rocky Marciano record by retiring 50-0.



  • bigfoot

    more famous and has bigger following than pacquiao? are u serious? McGregor will be humihilated, he will be lucky to land a punch, he is overrated and better fit with wwe. He beat small guys, Pacquiao beat bigger guys and the best of the division. Nate Diaz will smash him on the rubber match. He cant stand Max Halloway on a toe to toe

    • Ghettoblaster

      Pacquiao is only famous with Filipinos, Mcgregor has more fans learn to do research man

  • barukbok

    dewayne bungo: fuck you stupid!!! idiot stupid imbecile foolish insane absurd writer. who the fuck is this writer?

    • GhettoBlaster

      Pacquiao is a liar he is the one who didnt fight he said he had an injury he is a liar and was on roids

  • Sargo

    You do know that Spain and other countries had Pacquiao winning the fight? Who got hurt more? That’s what matters in pro boxing.

  • cupofjoe

    Is Conor McGregor better known than
    Manny Pacquiao in North and South
    America, Asia and Africa? ABSOLUTELY
    NOT! NO FREAKING WAY! This writer
    is an idiot and does not know what he
    is talking about!