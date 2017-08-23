McGregor will do much better than Pacquiao did against Mayweather

Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor McGregor are the biggest stars in their respective sports and they are going to put on a show Saturday night when they face off in the squared circle at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The buzz going into this fight has been UFC vs. Boxing, can Conor McGregor with his awkward style and heavy hands beat the greatest boxer to ever live Money Mayweather?

One thing is for sure this fight will outdo the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao numbers, Conor is more famous and and has a bigger following than Pacquiao. I see this fight breaking the record of 4.6 million pay per view buys and doing at least 5.5 million buys.

I will tell you this, McGregor is going to be more dangerous than Manny Pacquiao. We all know that the size advantage and the youth is on his side, but most importantly the power if he lands he can change the game. Unlike Pacquiao who suddenly lost all his power and aggression when Floyd brought up drug testing.

I can almost guarantee Conor puts up more effort than Manny, and will test Floyd. Conor is a true warrior and unlike Manny he knows how to sell a fight that is why this fight is going to be a huge success.

When you hear McGregor speak you believe his confidence, this why I worry for Floyd in this fight, he is going in there against a guy who is not scared and is willing to bring the fight and might surprise Floyd with some funky kung fu movements. Conor put Aldo to sleep with one shot down the middle, he beat up on bigger guys like a 170 pound Nate Diaz. The smaller 8oz gloves also favors the UFC fighter since he wore 4oz gloves in mixed martial arts.

I’m a huge Mayweather fan and I respect Conor as a UFC fighter, but I believe that Floyd is really going for the knockout this time. I see him walking down and stop Conor within 7 rounds making him either quit on his stool or the ref waving it off from accumulation of punches.

At the end of August 26, Floyd Mayweather will set the PPV record again, and he will also break the Rocky Marciano record by retiring 50-0.