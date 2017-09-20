A Manny Pacquiao vs Gennady Golovkin Would Be A Big Drama Show

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin put on a memorable action packed show the only downside is the judging, as usual boxing does it again with a incompetent judging it was ruled a Draw. The winner should have been Golovkin he took over after the 4th round and dominated.

Golovkin wants to fight in December but Canelo wants to rest until May of 2018, this would leave a long time before the two would rematch. If I were Golovkin’s team I would reach out to Bob Arum and ask to fight Manny Pacquiao in January of 2018.

I know the Pacquiao fans will get mad and some will call me crazy for thinking this would be a great fight. I think it will be a huge freak show fight, it will be the biggest boxing Pay-Per-View of 2018, and the casual fans will buy this fight like they bought the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor spectacle which did well over 4 million ppv buys.

If you recall Manny Pacquiao was called the Giant Killer, he was David fighting Goliath, in all of his fights he has been the smaller guy moving up and beating on much bigger men. He fought guys who were taller than Golovkin in Antonio Margarito, Chris Algieri, Oscar De La Hoya. Margarito even weighed close to 170 pounds on fight night when he took a beating against the 144 pound Pacquiao for the WBC Junior Middleweight title.

Golovkin is 36 years old and Manny is 38, they are not that off in age, and Golovkin deserves a huge payday. If Canelo could get away with fighting blown up fighters like Amir Khan, why can’t Golovkin face a true legend in Manny Pacquiao?

I would love to see this fight, people will buy it because they want to see if the Pacman can once again defy logic by beating the bigger man. The fight should be at 160 limit but Golovkin would probably have to concede to a catch-weight of 158, similar to when Oscar De La Hoya moved up to middleweight and fought Bernard Hopkins for his belts at a catch-weight of 158 pounds.

Many times in boxing history smaller men have moved up and dared to be great, Henry Armstrong, Sugar Ray Robinson, Roberto Duran, Manny Pacquiao to name a few. Pacquiao is a throwback to those smaller guys, he made a career fighting bigger men.

If Manny wants to go out with a bang with one last shot at greatness to really shock the world I hope he entertains the idea of facing Gennady Golovkin in a historical super bout.

The fight would do big money on Pay-Per-View and win or lose he could retire with the fans respect for taking on a huge challenge for the middleweight championship, and if he wins he would be a 9 division world champion.

Pacquiao vs. Golovkin is a true throwback fight and it will deliver a Big Drama Show.