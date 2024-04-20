Free Live Stream: Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Prelims

Devin “The Dream” Haney vs. Ryan “KingRy” Garcia is just moments away and the big 4/20 championship boxing event live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will have a free live stream preliminary fight card before the main DAZN Pay-Per-View event.

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is the former undisputed lightweight world champion and the current WBC light welterweight king. The 25-year-old who trains out of Las Vegas, is a native of San Francisco, California and has a longstanding feud with fellow Californian Ryan Garcia.

The pair fought each other multiple times in the amateurs with both having wins against each other, they now want to settle the score in the pros and make big money doing so.

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) also 25, comes from Victorville, California and is a social media star, with a large female following due to his looks, he has garnered criticism from the boxing world as just a marketing hype job who will never become a world champion.

Garcia lost his biggest fight when he was stopped due to a bodyshot against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Garcia said the weight cut hurt him and he wasn’t allowed to re-hydrate so his body was frail causing him to be hurt by every punch Davis threw.

This will be his chance to finally prove the doubters wrong and become a world champion for the first time, but the betting odds suggest he doesn’t really have anything but a punchers chance against Haney.

Haney promises to box Garcia with ease and have no problem stopping him. Garcia who failed to make weight at the weigh-in has people wondering if he even trained much for the fight.

The free fight prelims features a total of six fights and fans will be able to enjoy the card on YouTube.

The event is presented by Golden Boy promotions, Haney promotions, KingRy promotions and Matchroom Boxing.

Main Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia (WBC Title)

Light Welterweight – Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb

Super Middleweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe

Super Flyweight – John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez

Light Middleweight – Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Golden Boy Fight Night Prelims

Super Middleweight – Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander

Super Middleweight – Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas

Lightweight – Jonathan Canas vs. Markus Bowes

Middleweight – Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa

Super Middleweight – Kevin Newman II vs. Eric Robles

Lightweight – Shamar Canal vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

Watch the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Free Fight Prelims Live Stream on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT on Golden Boy Boxing YouTube channel (Video Below).

