Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Before the mega fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia, fight fans can watch a Free live stream preliminary fight countdown show on YouTube.

The Free show will feature rising stars and young prospects like Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Floyd Schofield and there will also be a pre-fight discussion with analysts and boxers on the Davis vs. Garcia main event.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) is a three-weight division champion and a popular figure from Baltimore, Maryland who already headlined Pay-Per-View cards in front of sold out arenas. He was touted by Floyd Mayweather Jr. as the next PPV star.

Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) is part of the new generation of social media friendly stars. The California native has a massive following on Instagram and TikTok and he is taking the biggest step in his boxing career taking on one of the best pound for pound fighters in Gervonta Tank Davis.

Saturday night in Las Vegas the two undefeated power punchers will put it all on the line, in the biggest boxing event of 2023 and promise an all action fight.

Fight Card (SHOWTIME PPV)

Catchweight (136 lbs) Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs) – David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao (WBA Title)

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Middleweight (160 lbs) Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado

Preliminary Live Stream Card (YouTube)

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr

Early Prelims Non-Televised Card

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips

Bantamweight (118 lbs) Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena

The free Davis vs. Garcia fight prelims and countdown show live stream starts at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 22, 2023 on Showtime Sports YouTube Channel.

The Pay-Per-View begins immediately after the prelim Live stream at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

