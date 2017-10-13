If Mayweather thinks Golovkin is easy work, then fight him and prove it

Easy work is something Floyd Mayweather Jr. likes to repeat when asked if he is scared or willing to fight an opponent the public claims will give him a real fight.

I don’t believe him when he told TMZ sports that he wasn’t scared of Gennady Golovkin the fearsome middleweight champion who will make many fighters take a backwards step in fear.

He spent many years playing games avoiding a much smaller fighter Manny Pacquiao who was blown up to welterweight and waited more than 6 years to finally face him waiting until he was washed up and no longer the same guy.

When he fought Pacquiao he ran like the wind and threw very few punches, he won’t be able to run all night if he fought GGG.

If Money Mayweather wants to comeback he has to fight Triple G, if not, he shouldn’t make a silly comment like Golovkin is easy or he isn’t scared, you are retired already just be honest with the fans and say he is too big and strong and might knock me out cold with his constant pressure and his iron chin would break my brittle hands.

Nothing bothers me more than these little guys with big ego’s and Napoleon complex’s like Mayweather always talking trash hiding behind their massive bodyguards and cherry picking guys who they know they can beat and on top of it making them drain themselves.

The real warriors in boxing are the fighters who will fight anyone and speak with their fists not their mouth.

Golovkin is the one who will make easy work of Mayweather, he will smile and eat every single punch he might even let Floyd throw 5 clean punches on his chin and make Floyd cower in fear after breaking his tiny hands on that granite Kazakh jaw.

If Mayweather thinks GGG is weak and easy after the controversial robbery in the Canelo fight he is sadly mistaken because anyone with two eyes and an unbiased understanding of boxing could see Golovkin clearly won that fight, he had Canelo running in fear and unable to hurt him.

My advice to Floyd Mayweather Jr. is not to speak Golovkin’s name unless he has the balls to actually fight him, otherwise just stay retired and enjoy your millions because to face GGG would be dangerous to his health.