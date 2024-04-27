LIVE Stream: BKFC KnuckleMania IV LA: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Free Fight Prelims

Watch the Knucklemania IV Los Angeles: Perry vs. Alves Free Live Stream Prelims and Countdown Show before the main PPV card. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship holds the groundbreaking first BKFC event in the city of Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27 and it will be the biggest card in the companies history headlined by The “King Of Violence” Mike Perry and Thiago Alves.
Mike Perry (3-0) will face fellow undefeated fighter Thiago Alves (2-0) in the main event. The two former UFC stars are eager to trade blows and put on a show in Los Angeles. Perry has been called the face of BKFC and Alves is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, this has the makings of an all out brawl.
In the co-main event, BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill (7-1) will defend his title against the pound for pound king of the BKFC Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt (11-1).
Hunt is considered the greatest current fighter in the companies young history, he is the first double champion and held the cruiserweight and light heavyweight titles, now he is aiming for a third, the heavyweight crown.
Another heavyweight bout featuring undefeated heavyweight “Big” Ben Rothwell, (2-0) taking on former UFC Star, Todd Duffee will be on the card and this is one of those bouts you can’t miss because it has a high possibility of ending in a knockout.
Also on the card is former boxing star Alfredo Angulo making his Bare Knuckle debut against Jeremiah Riggs.
The Free Prelim and Countdown Show will air before the main card and features three bouts, tune into the action on YouTube.
BKFC KnuckleMania IV Main Card
Light Heavyweight – Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves
Heavyweight Championship – Mick Terrill (Champ) vs. Lorenzo Hunt
Heavyweight – Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee
Middleweight – Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs
Women’s Bantamweight – Crystal Pittman vs. Claudia Zamora
Middleweight – Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane
Lightweight – Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr
Bantamweight – Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas
Bantamweight – David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan
Prelim Fight Card (YouTube)
Middleweight – Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez
Lightweight – Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks
Cruiserweight – Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal
Watch BKFC’s KnuckleMania IV Los Angeles: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Free Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on the BKFC YouTube channel.