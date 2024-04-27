LIVE Stream: BKFC KnuckleMania IV LA: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Free Fight Prelims

Watch the Knucklemania IV Los Angeles: Perry vs. Alves Free Live Stream Prelims and Countdown Show before the main PPV card. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship holds the groundbreaking first BKFC event in the city of Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27 and it will be the biggest card in the companies history headlined by The “King Of Violence” Mike Perry and Thiago Alves.

Mike Perry (3-0) will face fellow undefeated fighter Thiago Alves (2-0) in the main event. The two former UFC stars are eager to trade blows and put on a show in Los Angeles. Perry has been called the face of BKFC and Alves is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, this has the makings of an all out brawl.

In the co-main event, BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill (7-1) will defend his title against the pound for pound king of the BKFC Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt (11-1).

Hunt is considered the greatest current fighter in the companies young history, he is the first double champion and held the cruiserweight and light heavyweight titles, now he is aiming for a third, the heavyweight crown.

Another heavyweight bout featuring undefeated heavyweight “Big” Ben Rothwell, (2-0) taking on former UFC Star, Todd Duffee will be on the card and this is one of those bouts you can’t miss because it has a high possibility of ending in a knockout.

Also on the card is former boxing star Alfredo Angulo making his Bare Knuckle debut against Jeremiah Riggs.

The Free Prelim and Countdown Show will air before the main card and features three bouts, tune into the action on YouTube.

BKFC KnuckleMania IV Main Card

Light Heavyweight – Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves

Heavyweight Championship – Mick Terrill (Champ) vs. Lorenzo Hunt

Heavyweight – Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee

Middleweight – Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs

Women’s Bantamweight – Crystal Pittman vs. Claudia Zamora

Middleweight – Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane

Lightweight – Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr

Bantamweight – Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas

Bantamweight – David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan

Prelim Fight Card (YouTube)

Middleweight – Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez

Lightweight – Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks

Cruiserweight – Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal

Watch BKFC’s KnuckleMania IV Los Angeles: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves Free Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on the BKFC YouTube channel.

