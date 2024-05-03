VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia Weigh-In Results Live Stream

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia takes place on Saturday, May 4th, part of Cinco de Mayo weekend, but first the combatants for the fight card will weigh-in live on Friday.

The weigh-in will be available online via live stream on DAZN, Golden Boy and Matchroom Boxing YouTube channels. Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View will broadcast the Canelo vs. Munguia event.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico will take on fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California in an all Mexican showdown for the ages.

Canelo is the biggest draw in boxing and the most famous active Mexican fighter today, he takes on a hungry undefeated challenger and former world champion in Munguia.

This will be Munguia’s biggest moment as he gets ready for a chance to become the undisputed world champion at 168 pounds. The Tijuana native switched trainers from Erik Morales to Freddie Roach, and he believes the hall of fame trainer is the key to help him dismantle the reigning king of super middleweight.

The animosity between Canelo and his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya carried over during the final press conference when the two traded harsh words and almost came to blows on the stage. Canelo was promoted by De La Hoya for over a decade but left Golden Boy promotions in 2020 and the two have had bad blood ever since.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs) Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia (WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF Titles)

Welterweight (147 lbs) Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Andres Maidana

Featherweight (126 lbs) Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Welterweight Championship (147 lbs) Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre (WBA Title)

Welterweight (147 lbs) Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez

Welterweight (147 lbs) Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Ronald Cruz

Super Bantamweight (122 lbs) Damien Vazquez vs. Alan Picasso Romero

Light Welterweight (140 lbs) Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Jose Angulo

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) William Scull vs. Sean Hemphill

Lightweight (135 lbs) Jabin Chollet vs. Julian Bridges

Lightweight (135 lbs) Adrian Torres vs. Arsen Poghosyan

Watch the Canelo vs. Munguia fight weigh-in live stream results show on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT on YouTube.



Video upload by Golden Boy Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...