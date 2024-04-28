BKFC KnuckleMania 4: Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves Live Stream on Triller

The BKFC holds the first Bare Knuckle event in Los Angeles on April 27 at the Peacock Theater in Downtown LA with Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves as the main event. The BKFC KnuckleMania 4 event will be live streamed on Triller Pay-Per-View.
Undefeated former UFC stars “Platinum” Mike Perry and Thiago “Pitbull” Alves will toe the line in the sport of Bare Knuckle Boxing, and these two warriors are ready to put on a show for the fans.
Perry has quickly become the biggest star in the BKFC, he has disposed of former UFC champion Luke Rockhold and former Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page and secured himself as a legit threat in the sport.
Even though Perry hasn’t fought for a world title, he is the money guy, so every fighter wants a shot at him for the biggest payday of their career.
In the co-main event current heavyweight champion Mick Terrill will put his BKFC title on the line against former two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt. This will be a historical moment for Hunt who is widely regarded as the most decorated fighter in the company, he already won belts at light heavyweight and cruiserweight, if he wins the heavyweight title he will be a three division champion and solidify himself as a legend.
BKFC KnuckleMania 4 Los Angeles Card
Light Heavyweight – Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves
Heavyweight Championship – Mick Terrill (Champ) vs. Lorenzo Hunt
Heavyweight – Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee
Middleweight – Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs
Women’s Bantamweight – Crystal Pittman vs.Claudia Zamora
Middleweight – Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane
Lightweight – Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr
Bantamweight – Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas
Bantamweight – David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan
Prelim Fight Card (YouTube)
Middleweight – Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez
Lightweight – Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks
Cruiserweight – Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal
Watch BKFC KnuckleMania 4 Los Angeles: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT on Triller PPV for more information visit https://www.trillertv.com/watch/bkfc-knucklemania-4/2peuw/