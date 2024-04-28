BKFC KnuckleMania 4: Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves Live Stream on Triller

The BKFC holds the first Bare Knuckle event in Los Angeles on April 27 at the Peacock Theater in Downtown LA with Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves as the main event. The BKFC KnuckleMania 4 event will be live streamed on Triller Pay-Per-View.

Undefeated former UFC stars “Platinum” Mike Perry and Thiago “Pitbull” Alves will toe the line in the sport of Bare Knuckle Boxing, and these two warriors are ready to put on a show for the fans.

Perry has quickly become the biggest star in the BKFC, he has disposed of former UFC champion Luke Rockhold and former Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page and secured himself as a legit threat in the sport.

Even though Perry hasn’t fought for a world title, he is the money guy, so every fighter wants a shot at him for the biggest payday of their career.

In the co-main event current heavyweight champion Mick Terrill will put his BKFC title on the line against former two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt. This will be a historical moment for Hunt who is widely regarded as the most decorated fighter in the company, he already won belts at light heavyweight and cruiserweight, if he wins the heavyweight title he will be a three division champion and solidify himself as a legend.

BKFC KnuckleMania 4 Los Angeles Card

Light Heavyweight – Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves

Heavyweight Championship – Mick Terrill (Champ) vs. Lorenzo Hunt

Heavyweight – Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee

Middleweight – Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs

Women’s Bantamweight – Crystal Pittman vs.Claudia Zamora

Middleweight – Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane

Lightweight – Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr

Bantamweight – Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas

Bantamweight – David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan

Prelim Fight Card (YouTube)

Middleweight – Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez

Lightweight – Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks

Cruiserweight – Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal

Watch BKFC KnuckleMania 4 Los Angeles: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT on Triller PPV for more information visit https://www.trillertv.com/watch/bkfc-knucklemania-4/2peuw/

Like this: Like Loading...