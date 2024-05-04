FREE Live Stream: Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia PBC on Prime Video Prelims

Boxing fans can watch the Free Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia PBC Prelims Live Stream on YouTube before the main Pay-Per-View on Prime Video.

Cinco de Mayo weekend is Canelo’s favorite time of the year to fight, its a big holiday for Mexicans and also a great time for boxing events to be held.

Canelo’s opponent is the undefeated Jaime Munguia a former junior middleweight world champion who is now trained by Freddie Roach and eager to take on the biggest name in boxing.

Also on the line is Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight championship, this will be a motivating factor for Munguia and in order to pull off the upset his trainer Freddie Roach must devise the ultimate game plan.

This fight has the makings of an action packed bout with two proud Mexican warriors going toe to toe in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo.

The undercard will feature bouts that stylistically should deliver excitement. Mario Barrios continues his campaign at welterweight and he takes on Fabian Maidana the brother of Marcos “Chino” Maidana in the co-main event.

Former world champions Brandon Figueroa and Jessie Magdaleno will go heads up in a featherweight bout between to highly offensive fighters. This bout could be the fight of the night given their styles.

Eimantas Stanionis will take on Gabriel Maestre in a rematch, and this time the WBA welterweight title is on the line.

Main Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs) – Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia (WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF Titles)

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana

Featherweight (126 lbs) – Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Welterweight Championship (147 lbs) – Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre (WBA Title)

PBC on Prime Prelims

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Ronald Cruz

Non-Televised Undercard

Super Bantamweight (122 lbs) – Damien Vazquez vs. Alan Picasso Romero

Light Welterweight (140 lbs) – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Jose Angulo

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – William Scull vs. Sean Hemphill

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Jabin Chollet vs. Julian Bridges

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Adrian Torres vs. Arsen Poghosyan

Watch the Canelo vs. Munguia PBC on Prime Video Prelims Live Stream on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM Pt on YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...