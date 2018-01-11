Canelo vs Golovkin rematch close to being finalized for May 5

It looks like the anticipated Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin rematch is going to happen, with contract negotiations heading into their final stages and both fighters agreeing to terms it would be the best boxing announcement of the new year.

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez told Lance Pugmire of the LA Times that Canelo has agreed to the terms and they are currently ironing out the final points of the contract and deciding on what venue will hold the fight either Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena where the first fight took place or New York City at the famed Madison Square Garden.

There will be no rematch clause in the contract, the first fight ended in a Draw with most fans favoring Golovkin’s aggression, with Judge Adalaide Byrd’s controversial scorecard having the fight wide in Canelo’s favor.

The first meeting between Canelo and Golovkin was a very competitive and this time around Gomez feels his fighter will pull off the victory.

“I know Canelo’s going to win. I think Canelo figured him out in the last three rounds. Look at that fight. Canelo handled Golovkin those last three rounds. And this time around, Canelo’s going to have an easier time with him. Not an easy fight, but he has the experience now and he wants this fight.”

If the fight is finalized it will likely take place on May 5, 2018 and will be broadcast by HBO Pay-Per-View, Gennady Golovkins IBF, WBA, and WBC middleweight championship belts will once again be on the line.