How and Where to Watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison Fight Live Stream Online

Undefeated Australian super welterweight contender Tim Tszyu will take on his toughest test when he goes up against former 154-pound American champion Tony Harrison on March 11th at the Qudos Bank Arena in NSW, Australia.

Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) of Sydney, New South Wales is the son of hall of fame boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and he is looking to make a name for himself and follow his fathers footsteps by becoming a legitimate world champion in boxing.

Tszyu was originally scheduled to fight undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo but the fight was canceled due to an injury Charlo suffered in camp. Tony Harrison was willing to step up and fill in and the fight was made.

Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan became the WBC 154-pound champion when he upset Jermell Charlo on December 22, 2018 to win a decision, his reign as champion was short lived because he was knocked out by Charlo in the rematch a year later.

Harrison still believes at the age of 32 he has what it takes to become a world champion again and he is looking to pull off another upset by beating Tszyu in Australia and landing another crack at the title.

Fight Card

Super Welterweight – Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison

Light Heavyweight – Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez

Super Bantamweight – Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny

Super Middleweight – Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock

Super Welterweight – Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin

Super Welterweight – Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney

Women’s Featherweight – Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin

Light Heavyweight – Imam Khataev vs. Gi Sung Gwak

Where and How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live online

The fight will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in NSW, Australia on Saturday March 11 in the United States, and Sunday March 12 in Australia. The start time is 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT / 12 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Harrison is available to watch on SHOWTIME in the USA, and KAYO Sports in Australia. For more information visit: https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/boxing/tim-tszyu-vs-tony-harrison

