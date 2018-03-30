Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker Weigh in Video Live Stream

The live weigh ins for the Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker heavyweight championship broadcast will be live streamed online through YouTube (video on this page) from the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom on Friday March 30.

Joshua currently holds the IBF, WBA world titles, he is currently undefeated and won all 20 of his professional boxing bouts by way of knockout. He is also a former Olympic Gold Medalist, who sells out arenas, he is the pride of the UK.

Parker comes from New Zealand, he currently holds the WBO strap and is undefeated with a record of 24 wins, no losses and 18 wins by KO. This will be his biggest fight yet, he comes in as a huge underdog but believes his chin is much better than the British champion.

The co-main event has former WBA heavyweight champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Alexander Povetkin of Russia taking on former Olympic Bronze Medalist David Price, a once promising contender for Great Britain on a comeback trail.

The card is stacked with homegrown talent from Great Britain, rising undefeated talent such as Josh Kelly, Joe Cordina, Ryan Burnett, and Morgan Jones.

Former WBA lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla who lost his title to Jorge Linares will also be on the card.

The official weigh in fight card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker (IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title unification)

Heavyweight – Alexander Povetkin vs. David Price

Bantamweight – Ryan Burnett vs. Yonfrez Parejo (WBA bantamweight title)

Welterweight – Josh Kelly vs. Carlos Molina

Lightweight – Joe Cordina vs. Hakim Ben Ali

Lightweight – Anthony Crolla vs. Edson Ramirez

Super Middleweight – Morgan Jones vs. Mose Auimatagi Jr

Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker live on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 5:00PM ET/2:00PM PT on SHOWTIME.