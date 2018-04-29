Watch Daniel Jacobs vs Maciej Sulecki, Katie Taylor vs Bustos Livestream on NowTV

Brooklyn’s own Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs will take on the tough polish fighter Maciej Sulecki at the Barclays Center in BK, New York, with Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller vs. Johann Duhaupas a heavyweight showdown with the winner moving closer to a world title fight, and the female pride of Ireland, Katie Taylor will try to unify titles with Victoria Noelia Bustos.

Jacobs is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win against slick Luis Arias last November, it was his first fight under promoter Eddie Hearn and of his HBO deal.

What makes him special is his story and his ability to overcome adversity inside and outside the ring. Jacob overcame cancer and went on to win the WBA middleweight title. He suffered an early setback when Dmitry Pirog knocked him out in 2010 for the vacant WBO belt.

His story is one of the many great stories in boxing, and the clean-cut and well spoken Brooklyn fighter continues to inspire people to keep fighting, tonight he will try to put on a dominant win against unbeaten Sulecki in front of a hometown crowd.

Sulecki is a three-time Polish Junior amateur champion, he has big wins against Grzegorz Proksa, Hugo Centeno Jr. and Jack Culcay-Keth. He uses a very unorthodox boxing approach and wants to pull off the upset against Jacobs in his hometown to make a name for himself in the middleweight division.

Jarrell Miller a former kickboxer, and Golden Gloves boxer, is now a top rated unbeaten heavyweight contender and he is going up against Johann Duhaupas of France a fighter known for his iron chin. This will be a good test for Miller to see if he could beat the tough journeyman.

Katie Taylor is the darling of Ireland, she won the gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics and is now unbeaten with the WBA female lightweight title, she goes up against the current IBF belt holder Victoria Noelia Bustos, the winner of this unification will be one step closer to undisputed.

Watch Daniel Jacobs vs Maciej Sulecki, Katie Taylor vs Victoria Noelia Bustos, and Jarrell Miller vs Johann Duhaupas at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, on April 28 at 2:00 AM, on Sky Sports Action, livestream online at NowTV and in the USA on HBO.