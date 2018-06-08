Live Stream Video: Santa Cruz vs Mares II, Charlo vs Trout Weigh In

Leo Santa Cruz will defend his WBA featherweight title in a rematch with Abner Mares on June 9th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, also part of the card will be 154-pounders Jermell Charlo and Austin Trout fighting in a WBC championship fight, but first the two combatants must weigh in on Friday Live on Showtimes YouTube stream.

Santa Cruz vs. Mares 2 will be contested at 126 pounds, they first fought in 2015 with Santa Cruz prevailing in an action packed unanimous decision for the WBA strap.

Jermell Charlo is undefeated and holds the WBC world title at junior middleweight, he is a ferocious puncher and wants to defeat Austin Trout better than his twin brother Jermall who won a unanimous decision.

Saturday will be a night of Championship boxing with two world title fights, young and exciting fighters ready to shine in front of a star studded crowd at the home of the LA Lakers.

Boxing fans who cannot show up in person can tune in live on YouTube (Video below) to watch the weigh-ins from their computer or streaming devices. The weigh in will start at 12:00 PM PT time on June 8, 2018.

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares II, Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout Weigh-In SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING.