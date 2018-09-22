Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin live on Sky Sports and DAZN Streaming App

Anthony Joshua the biggest boxing star from Great Britain returns to the Wembley Stadium to defend his world heavyweight belts against former Champion Alexander Povetkin live on Sky Sports Box Office and streamed online through DAZN in the USA.

The main event will be an interesting match up between two former Olympic Gold Medalists. It isn’t so often that two former Gold Medalists in the Olympic games face each other in the pros and at the top level, but tonight we will see if Povetkin can dethrone the younger undefeated champion Joshua.

Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) owns the IBF, WBO, WBA Heavyweight Titles and currently stands at the top of the division with only American WBC champion Deontay Wilder holding the lone belt.

When you think of boxing history of boxing some of the biggest stars in the sport have been heavyweight champions, Joshua already has the UK behind him but his main goal is to transcend the sport and become a huge name in sports not just boxing.







In order for him to do that he must impress US and international audiences, beating Povetkin will help him accomplish that especially being streamed live to US audiences on DAZN.

A unification bout with the winner of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury would be the biggest fight in heavyweight boxing in ages, that is if he is able to keep his belts tonight against a very game challenger.

Russian fighter Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) was supposed to fight Wilder in Moscow, Russia in 2016 but he tested positive for banned substance meldonium and the fight was called off, in Povetkin’s next scheduled bout he was to fight Bermane Stiverne but also tested positive this time for Ostarine a SARM which is banned by WADA as well.

After paying the monetary fines and serving his punishment he was able to fight clean and beat Andriy Rudenko, Christian Hammer and a KO of David Price before finally landing another shot at the world titles against Anthony Joshua.

Povetkin won the WBA regular title in 2011 when he beat Ruslan Chagaev by unanimous decision, he went on to defend the belt several times before losing it to unified champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2013.

Watch Joshua vs Povetkin on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Undercard fights start at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. The main event begins at 4:30 PM ET/ 1:30 PM PT.

USA audiences can watch it live on DAZN live streaming app online service, and UK audiences can watch it live on SKY Sports box office.

