How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding DAZN live stream for Free

The biggest star in boxing Saul “Canelo” Alvarez signed a $365 million deal with DAZN and will make his debut under the streaming app banner on Saturday night, when he fights at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City against WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding.

The Canelo vs. Fielding fight will be available only for Free with a one month free trial.

Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) is currently the WBA/WBC middleweight champion having beat Gennady Golovkin in a rematch last September.

The Mexican superstar made news waves when he signed a lucrative $365 million, 11-fight contract with the subscription sports streaming service DAZN.







He also decided to step up another weight class from 160 to 168 pounds to take on the British WBA champion Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs).

This will be a tough challenge as the British champion will have a significant size advantage at 6 foot 1 over the 5 foot 7 Alvarez.

Should Canelo win on Saturday he will be part of Mexican boxing history as one of the few Mexican boxers to win titles in 3 different weight divisions. He held belts at junior middleweight and middleweight.

Rocky Fielding who won the title in July of 2018 against Tyron Zeuge in Germany will try and put a stop to the Mexican superstars dream of becoming a super middleweight champion, and make a name for himself in his US debut.



The Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding PPV event on Saturday, December 15 at 8PM ET/5PM PT and will be live streamed online on watch.dazn.com

