Watch Ghanaian Champion Isaac Dogboe vs Emanuel Navarrete Live

Isaac Dogboe vs. Emanuel Navarrete WBO super bantamweight championship will be the co-main event before the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jose Pedraza lightweight unification Headliner at the Hulu Theater on ESPN.

The diminutive warrior Dogboe was born in Kumasi, Ghana, but resides in London, England. He became the WBO super bantamweight world champion when he knocked out Jessie Magdaleno in round 11 on April 28, 2018.

Despite being only 5 foot 2, he packs serious power. Before the Magdaleno fight nobody knew about him and was considered a walk over opponent because of his height and size disadvantage. He proved people wrong but hurting the much bigger champion and stopping him.

The fight with Magdaleno was his first bout on USA soil and on ESPN, he went on to defend his WBO belt for the first time when he destroyed Japanese challenger Hidenori Otake by first round knockout in August of 2018 also aired on ESPN.







He is hopeful that Top Rank promotions can help build him into a star in the lower weights like they did with Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr., He certainly has the exciting fight style and charisma to entertain fans.

Tonight Dogboe and his proud Ghanaian fans will support him with chants of NEHO! heading into his title defense with Emanuel Navarrete in New York.

The Mexican Navarrete will have a huge size advantage at 5 foot 7 and he is no slouch with only one loss and an 85 percent knockout ratio.

This could be one of Dogboe’s toughest tests. Will he be able to handle the power of the much taller Mexican power puncher and will his punching power be strong enough to hurt Navarrete? Those are the questions that will be answered tonight.

Watch Isaac Dogboe vs. Emanuel Navarrete on the Lomachenko vs. Pedraza Top Rank card live Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City on ESPN – 9PM ET/PT

