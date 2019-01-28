ALL ACCESS DAILY Pacquiao vs Broner Epilogue Full Video

The WBA welterweight championship fight between champ Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao and Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is over and now its time for the SHOWTIME All Access Epilogue to take you into the last moments before, during and after the big fight in Las Vegas.

Cameras follow each fighter as they make their way to the MGM Grand Arena for their welterweight title showdown.

On one end you have the loud and flamboyant Adrien Broner, only 29-years-old, still in his prime taking on the 40-year-old grizzled veteran and future hall of fame inductee Manny Pacquiao.

Watch the pre-fight rituals of each boxer, from early morning to inside the locker rooms before they trade blows in the ring.







Broner as always has a cool and confident demeanor telling the fans he will end Pacquiao, his team also feels this is their night to shine.

Pacquiao and his team of Freddie Roach, Buboy Fernandez, and Justine Fortune keep it simple and during the locker room preparation he wraps his own hands which is something the Filipino legend enjoys doing before each bout.

Cameras give you a ringside view of the action and the corner instructions during the fight. After the bout the scores were all in favor of the Senator from the Philippines Manny Pacquiao, but not without protest, and the challenger Broner felt he was robbed and clearly won the fight in his post fight tirade.

SHOWTIME ALL ACCESS DAILY: Pacquiao vs. Broner Epilogue Full Episode Video



Video by SHOsports