Video: Adrien Broner claims he beat Manny Pacquiao in post fight interview

Senator Manny Pacquiao racked up win number 70 on Saturday night against Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Showtime PPV.

The fight showed Pacquiao at 40 was still able to apply pressure and throw punches in bunches for 12 rounds. His conditioning in the fight was credit to Justin Fortune his strength and conditioning coach who made sure they trained smarter not harder at his age.

Showtime’s Jim Gray asked Manny Pacquiao if he would like to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. next and he said he would fight if Floyd was willing to box again.

Grey also asked if Pacquiao would like to run for the Presidency of the Philippines and Pacquiao gave a political answer saying he had no plans at the moment and is more focused on being a Senator.







Pacquiao has other options including fights with the winner of Mikey Garcia vs. Errol Spence Jr. or Keith Thurman next.

Broner on the other hand was hostile and angry at the judge’s decision. He said everybody out there knew he beat Pacquiao. He felt he was robbed and beat Manny Pacquiao by controlling the fight and landing the cleaner punches.

The entire arena was booing the 4-division champion when he suggested he won, and Jim Gray had to cut the interview short because Broner got very disrespectful and told Jim Grey he would be 7 and 0 against him.

Broner dedicated the fight to the people in the hood.

VIDEO: Pacquiao vs. Broner Post-Fight Interviews



Video by SHOWTIME Sports