Video of Adrien Broner sex assault accuser telling police he violated her at nightclub

Adrien “The Problem” Broner has the biggest fight of his boxing career coming up in a few days against ring legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, but the 4-division world champion is in deep trouble outside of the ring with sexual assault cases against him.

TMZsports was able to acquire police footage of the victim/accuser who claimed the boxing star violated her personal space and threw himself on her in June of 2018 at a Cleveland, Ohio nightclub.

In the video, the woman says she had no clue who Adrien Broner was until one of the people at the bar told her who he was.

She didn’t like him upon meeting him and was turned off by his aggressive nature. After insisting that he back away from her, he ignored her request and forced himself on top of her telling her to shut up and kiss him.







It is clear the victim was angry and upset. She quickly went to the police to report the assault and told the officer that there was a lot of dudes in there but not one helped her, she also said Broner was intoxicated during the intrusion of her personal space.

Broner was later arrested and charged with felony gross sexual imposition and felony abduction and is due in court next month.

Pacquiao vs. Broner will take place on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, one would wonder if these cases will have a mental effect heading into his first Pay-Per-View headliner.

