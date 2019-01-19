Watch Andrade vs Akavov, Serrano vs Voraberger, Jorge Linares, and Chris Algieri Live Online

On January 18, newly crowned WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade takes on challenger Artur Akavov, and headlines a stacked Matchroom boxing fight card from the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. The event will be live streamed online through DAZN.

Andrade (26-0, 16 KOs) is undefeated and since winning the world title has plans of defending the belt as many times as possible. He will have a tough opponent in front of him in Artur Akavov (19-2, 8 KOs) of Russia.

The fight card will also feature two other world titles fights; Australian IBF 122-pound champion TJ Doheny puts his title on the line against Japanese contender Ryohei Takahashi, and women’s junior bantamweight championship featuring multiple weight class champion Amanda Serrano taking on Eva Voraberger for the vacant WBO strap.

Amanda Serrano is the only female fighter to win world titles in six different weight division, tonight she will go for her 7th belt.







Former three division world champion Jorge Linares also fights on the card, he will take on Pablo Cesar Cano in a 140-pound contest.

Chris Algieri the former light welterweight champion will try to make another run at a world title in the 140-pound division.

Algieri fought at welterweight for a few years before deciding to drop back down after losing to Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan and Errol Spence.

Algieri feels the light welterweight division is his home since he is undefeated at the weight. Tonight he will take on Danny Gonzalez to begin on the road back to the championship level.

DAZN January 18 Fight Card

Demetrius Andrade vs. Artur Akavov (WBO middleweight title)

TJ Doheny vs. Ryohei Takahashi (IBF world super bantamweight title)

Amanda Serrano vs. Eva Voraberger (vacant WBO women’s junior bantamweight title)

Jorge Linares vs. Pablo Cesar Cano

Chris Algieri vs. Danny Gonzalez

Watch Demetrius Andrade vs. Artur Akavov live on Friday, January 18, 2019 9PM ET/6PM PT on DAZN.