Watch Pacquiao vs Broner Free Live Stream Prelim Undercard and Countdown Show

The WBA welterweight world championship between Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Adrien “The Problem” Broner is only a few hours away. Fight fans will be able to watch the fight live on Showtime PPV, but first SHOsports will stream a live countdown show on their official YouTube page (Video below) showcasing the preliminary undercard and discussion about the main card.

The live stream broadcast will feature undefeated Greek-Australian lightweight George Kambosos Jnr. against tough Filipino journeyman Rey Perez.

Kambosos is trained by fellow Aussie Justin Fortune, and he’s been the chief sparring partner to help Manny Pacquiao get ready for his last three opponents.

What makes Kambosos special is his speed and timing. Sparring with a legend like the Pacman has helped him step up his game and the confidence factor of being able to hang with the eight-division world champion is a plus.







British Cruiserweight Viddal Riley made his US boxing debut against Mitch Spangler and won by KO, he is trained by Jeff Mayweather.

Pacquiao vs. Broner Prelims undercard

Super Lightweight – George Kambosos Jnr vs. Rey Perez

Flyweight – Genisis Libranza vs. Carlos Buitrago

Welterweight – Jayar Inson vs. Jonathan Steele

Super Featherweight – Desmond Jarmon vs. Canton Miller

Welterweight – Destyne Butler vs. David Payne

Cruiserweight – Viddal Riley vs. Mitchell Spangler

The Pacquiao-Broner Countdown show and preliminary undercard begins at 5:00 PM PT on January 19, 2019 (YouTube Live Stream Video Below)



Video by SHOsports