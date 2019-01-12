Watch PBC Face to Face: Keith Thurman vs Josesito Lopez Replay Online

Undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman and contender Josesito “The Riverside Rocky” Lopez sat down with host Brian Campbell for PBC Face to Face.

Face to Face is a show where combatants of upcoming Premier Boxing Champions bouts share their opinions sitting right in front of each other face-to-face with host Brian Campbell in the middle asking questions and working as a moderator.

Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) has been out of the ring since his 2017 split decision win over Danny Garcia. His hiatus in 2018 is due to a lingering elbow injury.

In his comeback fight he will face Josesito Lopez (36-7, 19 KOs) a rugged veteran out of Riverside, California also known as the “Riverside Rocky.”







Lopez at 34-years-old is known for taking on anyone even going up a division to face Canelo Alvarez as a late replacement. His best win came in 2012 when he broke the jaw of Victor Ortiz forcing him to quit over the injury.

This will be one of Josesito’s last chances to become a world champion in boxing, he has upset on his mind and feels the layoff could work to his advantage.

Thurman vs. Lopez takes place on January 26, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on FOX.

You can watch the replay of Face to Face and other PBC shows FREE online on the FOX Sports App: www.FOXSportsGO.com.

