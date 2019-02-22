One To Watch: Anthony Sims Jr.

Anthony Sims Jr is one of the most exciting prospects in boxing today.

Born in February of 1995 in Plainfield, Indiana in the USA has boxing in his blood as he is the cousin of the great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He is currently signed under the Matchroom USA banner with a record of 17-0 with 16 big wins by knockout.

Sims Jr was a decorated amateur winning 10 national titles with an impressive record of 188 wins and 13 losses. He turned professional in 2014 and is competing in the light heavyweight division. He is certainly a fighter to keep your eye on.







Sims has not had an easy life on route to boxing. At the age of 6 tragedy struck and his father passed away. This turned his whole life upside down. He lost the ability to read or write, and Sims developed psychological problems. He also had to take special classes in school.

His mother took Sims Jr down to the boxing gym after he was beat up for accidentally stepping on someone’s bike. He went to Riverside boxing gym and trained relentlessly with his first coach Daryl for 5 years.

The terrible experiences that Sims Jr has been through in his life have made him stronger as a man.

He has been able to speak openly about his problems on platforms like IFL TV.

This is one of the reasons why I’m such a big fan of Sims Jr because he’s fighting for mental illness something that is very close to my heart.

In a recent interview with Kugan Cassius and IFL TV, Sims Jr spoke about treating people equally and everyone with respect. He is not only great inside of the ring but outside of it he is really I believe going to make a difference and help a lot of people worldwide.

Watch his latest interview on IFL TV down below and I highly recommend checking it out!



He has an upcoming fight on March 2nd in Peterborough on the JD NXTGEN show.

I am very excited to follow the journey of Anthony Sims Jr and it is a journey that I really believe will result in world title success at an elite level. It is also great to see a boxer opening up about things that have happened and I hope this enables more boxers to come out about their struggles.