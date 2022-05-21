Now Boxing

Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards Free Live Stream Before The Bell Prelims

Matchroom boxing goes back to the O2 Arena, London for Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards on May 21, and a Free Live Stream on YouTube consisting of four fights will air before the main DAZN broadcast.

Undefeated Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards will square off in a WBA light heavyweight eliminator to prove to the boxing world who the best light heavyweight in the UK is and the winner moves closer to a title shot.

The event features a women’s WBC/IBF light welterweight championship with the undefeated unified champion Chantelle Cameron of Britain putting her titles on the line against former world champion from Argentina Victoria Noelia Bustos.

The four-fight Before The Bell Live Stream Prelims features up and coming talent from the Matchroom Boxing stable.

Cheavon Clarke will fight Pawel Martyniuk in an 6-round cruiserweight battle. Welterweight’s Cyrus Pattinson and Dimitri Trenel will go toe to toe in an 8-round contest. John Hedges versus Robert Baltaru will fight in a 6-round light heavyweight bout, and Shiloh Defreitas vs. Iliyan Markov is scheduled for 6-rounds in the light welterweight division.

Fight Card
Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Pawel Martyniuk
Welterweight – Cyrus Pattinson vs. Dimitri Trenel
Light Heavyweight – John Hedges vs. Robert Baltaru
Light Welterweight – Shiloh Defreitas vs. Iliyan Markov

The Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards Before The Bell Free preliminary undercard live stream on Saturday, May 21, 2022 starts at 4:45 pm BST in the UK and 11:45 am ET / 8:45 am PT in the US on DAZN’s YouTube Channel.

The main broadcast on DAZN begins at 2:00 PM ET/PT on www.dazn.com.

Before The Bell: Buatsi vs Richards Live Stream Undercard

Upload by DAZN

