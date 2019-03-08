Anthony Yarde vs Travis Reeves, Daniel Dubois vs Razvan Cojanu Live Online

Frank Warren’s Queensberry promotions will hold an action packed boxing event live from the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday March 8th. The event will feature two undefeated knockout artists, light heavyweight Anthony Yarde and heavyweight Daniel Dubois.

BT Sport in the UK will televise the event in the United States, ESPN+ streaming service will air it online through the Top Rank on ESPN live stream.

Anthony Yarde (17-0, 16 KOs) is one of the hottest young names in UK boxing. His exciting style and heavy hands have made him a local fan favorite, and he is climbing the ladder in the light heavyweight division.

Yarde only had 12 amateur bouts before turning pro in 2015. His promoter Frank Warren believes in his talent and to make up for his lack of amateur experience he will move him along properly and help build up his skill level before throwing him in with the big dogs. He takes on American Travis Reeves tonight.







Daniel Dubois (9-0, 8 KOs) is only 21-years-old, and is coming off a huge points win over American 39-year-old boxing veteran and former title challenger Kevin Johnson in his last fight.

Dubois has time to develop but his potential is through the roof. He has the size at 6 foot 4 and 240lbs, and the power to make him a formidable top contender in a few years time.

If he takes on the right opponents and improves his skill-set he could easily become one of Britain’s top heavyweights and soon share the spotlight with UK’s biggest heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua. Tonight he takes on Romanian contender Razvan Cojanu (16-5, 9 KOs).

March 8, 2019 Queensberry Promotions Fight Card

Anthony Yarde vs. Travis Reeves (Light Heavyweight)

Daniel Dubois vs. Razvan Cojanu (Heavyweight)

Liam Williams vs. Joe Mullender (Middleweight)

Johnny Garton vs. Chris Jenkins (Welterweight)

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Rod Douglas Jr. (Light Middleweight)

Watch Anthony Yarde vs Travis Reeves, Daniel Dubois vs Razvan Cojanu on March 8, 2019 at 6:30 pm (UK time) and 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT (US time). The Live Stream on ESPN+ in the US and televised on BT Sport in the UK.