Conor McGregor wasn’t prepared for Floyd Mayweather’s “Mexican Style” approach, believes rematch will be different

Notorious Conor McGregor the most popular fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship was promoting his brand of Irish Whiskey called Proper 12 over the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in Chicago and he held a Question and Answer session with fans in attendance.

During the Q&A McGregor spoke on his professional boxing debut and loss to the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. and claims a rematch would be a lot different.

McGregor believes the reason he lost the first fight with Floyd was due to the style change that he wasn’t ready for.

He was originally prepared for a defensive shoulder roll stance and Philly shell which Floyd normally fights in, but he shocked the Irishman mid-bout by switching to a Mexican style double guard come forward stance.







“Usually he (Floyd) fights Philly shell style, defensive against the ropes, but against me he changed up. The boxing world has never seen Floyd fight like that with that Mexican style, hands up, knuckles above the eyebrows. In my preparation when I was sparring, all my sparring partners were on the back foot, with the Philly shoulder roll against the ropes, the way he usually would fight, but he came and switched that up,” said McGregor.

“I wasn’t prepared. His experience showed and got the win. You can’t do nothing but respect that. That takes 50 pro fights to be able to gain that experience to be able to switch through those gears like that. ”

McGregor insisted that he was winning the early rounds until Mayweather switched his style and cost him the victory.

“I was prepared for the style he originally came out with, and I was whooping his ass because I was prepared for it. When he switched up to a different style I wasn’t prepared for, he ended up getting the win, so much respect to him.”

“Next camp, I believe it should happen, I mean, why the f**k not? Why the f**k not? If I have sparring partners in my camp that walk forward, trust me when I tell you, (McGregor does an uppercut motion and points upward) I’ll send his head into the bleachers.”

McGregor isn’t the only one chasing a rematch with the retired Mayweather, boxer Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao left his long time promoter Bob Arum and Top Rank promotions to sign with rival Al Haymon to try and land a rematch.

As of now, Mayweather has no intentions of returning to the professional boxing ring and is more interested in doing more exhibition bouts in Japan for a couple of million.